Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $136.39 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $103.26 and a 1-year high of $136.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.71 and a 200-day moving average of $124.24.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

