Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Gap Down to $188.52

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $188.52, but opened at $182.00. Verisk Analytics shares last traded at $175.43, with a volume of 14,985 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.91.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.39 and its 200 day moving average is $188.75. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Insiders have sold a total of 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172 in the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $295,450,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,079,000 after purchasing an additional 616,223 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,009.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 429,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,881,000 after purchasing an additional 390,745 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after purchasing an additional 385,812 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

