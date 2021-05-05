Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.82

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.82 and last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 9500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on VBTX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.77.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

In related news, insider Jeff Kesler sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $49,878.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,857.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela Harper sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $66,166.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,497 shares of company stock worth $2,493,102 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth about $16,893,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

