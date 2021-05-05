Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 2.0% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $417,732,000 after purchasing an additional 78,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.82. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $242.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

