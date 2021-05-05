Verso (VRS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Verso (NYSE:VRS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Verso to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. On average, analysts expect Verso to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Verso stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $550.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.89. Verso has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is -210.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

