ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

