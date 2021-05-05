ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.