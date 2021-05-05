ViacomCBS (VIAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect ViacomCBS to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on VIAC. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.