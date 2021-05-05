Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Virco Mfg.’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

VIRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. Virco Mfg. has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100,004 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.