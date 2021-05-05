Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NCZ stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,008. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.