Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 371 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 111.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,200.00 target price (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,311.87 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,307.13 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,255.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,309. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

