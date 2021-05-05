Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.54 Million

Brokerages expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to post $53.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.97 million to $54.40 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $47.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $223.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $226.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $252.42 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $265.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCRA. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.57.

Shares of VCRA stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $36.02. 195,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,375. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.05 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,002 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $422,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,164 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,951,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,529,000 after buying an additional 59,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,319,000 after purchasing an additional 161,515 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,466,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 406,165 shares in the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

