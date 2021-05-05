Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.70 ($98.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €64.81 ($76.24).

VNA stock opened at €52.60 ($61.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €56.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €56.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a 1 year high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

