Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

VNNVF remained flat at $$66.88 during trading hours on Wednesday. 54 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $74.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.81.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

