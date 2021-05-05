Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €48.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €48.50 ($57.06) price target on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VOS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €50.10 ($58.94).

Shares of ETR VOS opened at €42.40 ($49.88) on Tuesday. Vossloh has a 1-year low of €29.85 ($35.12) and a 1-year high of €45.80 ($53.88). The business has a 50-day moving average of €42.23 and a 200-day moving average of €40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $744.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

