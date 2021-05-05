VoteCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $26.00 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $74,672.71 and $26.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VoteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.79 or 0.00510201 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00274263 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.00206249 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010546 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 72.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000681 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VoteCoin (VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 130,973,375 coins. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

