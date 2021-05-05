VouchForMe Tops One Day Trading Volume of $802.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $971,366.00 and approximately $802.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00083974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00018992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00068003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $471.17 or 0.00821490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00100341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,380.73 or 0.09381319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00044150 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.