Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Short Interest Update

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,035,800 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 835,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,364,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VYGVF stock opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. Voyager Digital has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on VYGVF. Craig Hallum began coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Voyager Digital from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.