Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Wabash National alerts:

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,249,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,482 shares of company stock worth $593,023 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,459 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $1,869,000.

NYSE WNC traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $17.71. The company had a trading volume of 147,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,883. The firm has a market cap of $912.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.93. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wabash National will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.