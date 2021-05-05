Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.
In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,249,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,482 shares of company stock worth $593,023 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WNC traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $17.71. The company had a trading volume of 147,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,883. The firm has a market cap of $912.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.93. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wabash National will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.
About Wabash National
Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.
