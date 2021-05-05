Waitr (WTRH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.91 million. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. On average, analysts expect Waitr to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WTRH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,306. The firm has a market cap of $256.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -3.86. Waitr has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waitr currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

