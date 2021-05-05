Wajax Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
TSE WJX traded up C$0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$23.14. 113,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,074. The company has a market cap of C$494.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71. Wajax has a 12-month low of C$7.23 and a 12-month high of C$24.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.46.
Wajax (TSE:WJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$381.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wajax will post 2.0999998 earnings per share for the current year.
About Wajax
Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.
