Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.68. 1,181,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,693. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.23. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.41.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.