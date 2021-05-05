Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Warrior Met Coal has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Warrior Met Coal has a payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

NYSE:HCC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. 1,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,794. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.43 million, a P/E ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCC shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

