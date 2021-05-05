WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 164 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,365,000 after acquiring an additional 179,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,587,000 after acquiring an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF opened at $254.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.17. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $169.17 and a 1 year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.