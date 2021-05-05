WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 1,713 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $182.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.76 and its 200 day moving average is $197.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $176.73 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.06.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

