WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 2,120 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

NYSE MS opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $86.64. The firm has a market cap of $154.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.45.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

