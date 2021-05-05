WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in 3M by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after buying an additional 2,053,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 3M by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,068,000 after buying an additional 697,889 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,042 shares of company stock worth $2,588,687. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $199.38 on Wednesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $203.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.63. The company has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

