WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,937 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 9,882 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 47,772 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $642,000. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $326,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,894 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,621 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

