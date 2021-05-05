Waters (NYSE:WAT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WAT traded up $8.71 on Wednesday, reaching $308.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,513. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 12-month low of $171.38 and a 12-month high of $310.48.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.67.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

