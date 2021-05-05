Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Watts Water Technologies has raised its dividend by 22.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

NYSE:WTS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,140. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.66 and a 200 day moving average of $119.70. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $131.51.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $359,120.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,992.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,937. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.