WaykiChain Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. WaykiChain has a market cap of $94.14 million and $27.46 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000791 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00084330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00068243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $471.87 or 0.00832216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00101438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,281.34 or 0.09314429 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00044623 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.