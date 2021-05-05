We Are One Seven LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 73.8% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 15.2% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 70.5% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.22.

NYSE:BA traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.70. The company had a trading volume of 371,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,583,169. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.30. The firm has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.