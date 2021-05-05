We Are One Seven LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $136.21. The stock had a trading volume of 258,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,531,634. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $153.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.66 and a 200-day moving average of $142.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

