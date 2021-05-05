We Are One Seven LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.8% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 830 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 360 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $673.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,605,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.22 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,364.66, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $687.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $660.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

