We Are One Seven LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.6% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,211,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.52. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

