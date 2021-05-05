Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Tenable in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Wedbush also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Shares of TENB opened at $36.88 on Monday. Tenable has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average is $42.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $88,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,568 shares of company stock worth $15,843,222 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

