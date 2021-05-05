Wedbush Comments on Verona Pharma plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verona Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

VRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $6.72 on Monday. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $389.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19).

In other news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $30,469.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $49,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 83.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

