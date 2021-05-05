Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Siemens Healthineers (SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR: SHL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Siemens Healthineers had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/4/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €55.30 ($65.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €55.30 ($65.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €55.30 ($65.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SHL traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €48.41 ($56.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,382 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Siemens Healthineers AG has a fifty-two week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a fifty-two week high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.