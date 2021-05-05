Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for foodservice market. It operates primarily in Americas, Europe and Asia. The company brands includes Cleveland(TM), Convotherm(R), Delfield(R), fitkitchen(SM), Frymaster(R), Garland(R), Kolpak(R), Lincoln(TM), Manitowoc Ice(R), Merco(R), Merrychef(R) and Multiplex(R). Welbilt Inc., formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice Inc., is based in New Port Richey, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.86.

NYSE:WBT opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.25 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 9.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

