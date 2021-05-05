Well Done LLC Acquires 1,856 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 0.8% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 127.5% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 238,308 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter.

ACWI traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,107. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $100.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.92.

