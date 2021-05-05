Well Done LLC Acquires 239 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,421,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XNTK traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,225. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.46. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $84.03 and a 12 month high of $161.34.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

