Well Done LLC Acquires 624 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Accenture by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,330 shares of company stock worth $9,163,143. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $291.50. The stock had a trading volume of 18,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,342. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.03. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $174.94 and a 1 year high of $293.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

