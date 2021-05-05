Well Done LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $17,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

VLUE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.95. 1,168,263 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.83 and its 200 day moving average is $92.23. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

