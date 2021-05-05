Well Done LLC Sells 1,519 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Well Done LLC cut its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.03. The company had a trading volume of 31,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,163. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

