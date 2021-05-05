Wells Fargo & Company Increases Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $78.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GMED. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Globus Medical stock opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $73.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average is $62.45.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,603 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 322,334 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 55.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

