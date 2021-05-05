Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $47.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.50 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of WFC opened at $45.74 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $189.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

