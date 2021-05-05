Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $47.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.50 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.
Shares of WFC opened at $45.74 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $189.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
