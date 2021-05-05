Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.10 billion, a PE ratio of 123.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.