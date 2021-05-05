Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.
Wells Fargo & Company has decreased its dividend payment by 20.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Wells Fargo & Company has a payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.
Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.86. The company had a trading volume of 149,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,673,145. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $46.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $189.59 billion, a PE ratio of 123.62, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
