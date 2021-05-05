Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Wells Fargo & Company has decreased its dividend payment by 20.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Wells Fargo & Company has a payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.86. The company had a trading volume of 149,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,673,145. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $46.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $189.59 billion, a PE ratio of 123.62, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

