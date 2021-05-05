Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

WERN opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

