Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by Heronetta Management L.P.

Heronetta Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners makes up approximately 4.1% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

WES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

NYSE WES traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $20.89. 15,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 79.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

